Edwards vs Moreno: WBC champion Charlie Edwards, Joshua Buatsi and Lawrence Okolie on Saturday's bill

Charlie Edwards starts his reign as WBC flyweight champion, with Joshua Buatsi and Lawrence Okolie also targeting titles at the Copper Box Arena.

Edwards masterfully handled the raw aggression of Cristofer Rosales in December, ripping away the WBC belt, and makes his first defence against Angel Moreno this Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

Punches have already been exchanged in fiery sparring sessions between the duo, but Edwards warned the Spaniard to expect a more punishing encounter, having honed his power with trainer Grant Smith.

The south Londoner has spoken of his desire to become a 'British great' by moving through the divisions, with British rival Kal Yafai holding the WBA belt at super-flyweight.

Charlie Edwards and Joshua Buatsi face crucial title fights this weekend

Victory over Moreno will be the first step towards those ambitions for Edwards, who is joined on the bill by Buatsi and Okolie, two exciting contenders with their own world title hopes.

Buatsi battles Liam Conroy for the vacant British light-heavyweight title, while Okolie clashes with Wadi Camacho for the British and Commonwealth cruiserweight belts.

What the fighters said?

I wouldn't be surprised if I get him out of there. I'm a completely different animal now. Charlie Edwards

On Saturday, when I win the world title, don't leave Charlie aside as a broken toy, because he has huge potential. Angel Moreno

What the promoter said?

Eddie Hearn calls on Edwards, Buatsi and Okolie to seize their moment to shine

Who else is on the bill?

Joshua Buatsi faces Liam Conroy for British light-heavyweight title

Lawrence Okolie and Wadi Camacho will settle their London rivalry

The weigh in

Charlie Edwards: 7st 13lbs 6oz Angel Moreno: 7st 13lbs 4oz

Joshua Buatsi: 12st 5lbs 7oz Liam Conroy: 12st 5lbs 9oz

Lawrence Okolie: 14st 3lbs 3oz Wadi Camacho: 14st 3lbs 1oz

The time draws near...

WBC champion Charlie Edwards, Joshua Buatsi and Lawrence Okolie are ready for crucial title clashes in London...

