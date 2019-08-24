Estrada vs Beamon: Juan Francisco Estrada, Liam Smith and Filip Hrgovic all feature in Mexico

Estrada (L) is a two-weight world champion

Juan Francisco Estrada returns to Mexico to defend his WBC world title on Saturday night, but will he light up his hometown and set up a blockbuster unification fight?

The Mexican star headlines a stacked card in Hermosillo, Sonora, live on Sky Sports, with Jono Carroll and Liam Smith handed gritty Mexican assignments, while prospects Filip Hrgovic and Shakhram Giyasov can continue their rise to the top.

Juan Francisco Estrada vs Dewayne Beamon

WBC Super-flyweight world title

After five consecutive fights stateside, pound-for-pound rated Estrada (39-3) can expect a heroes welcome as he makes his hometown return. 'El Gallo', now signed to Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing, came out on top in an epic rematch with Srisaket Sor Rungvisai to regain his WBC crown in April, and now makes his first defence.

Dewayne Beamon (16-1-1), 34 years old from North Carolina, is the man hoping to spoil the party but it is a massive jump-up in class for the once-beaten American.

Estrada has unification plans to complete what would be a sensational 2019 and a showdown with WBA champ Kal Yafai seems an increasingly likely proposition.

Liam Smith vs Mario Alberto Lozano

Super-welterweight

After a crucial victory over Sam Eggington, 'Beefy' is currently biding his time as he hunts down another major fight opportunity, European champion Sergio Garcia, Las Vegas' Jessie Vargas and Kell Brook those in the hat for a winter fight.

Smith will have to be on his 'A-game' in Hermosillo

A former world champion, Smith (27-2-1) takes on the experienced Mario Alberto Lozano (33-9) and the Chihuahua man, having been the distance with Jermell Charlo, Charles Hatley and Vanes Martirosyan previously, will certainly be no pushover.

Filip Hrgovic vs Mario Heredia

Heavyweight

'El Animal's rampage through the heavyweight ranks seems to be showing no signs of slowing and the Croatian powerhouse, an amateur standout, can make another heavy statement up against Mexican Mario Heredia.

It's been plain sailing so far for Hrgovic in the paid ranks

Heredia (16-6-1) defeated veteran Samuel Peter last time out but with five stoppage losses on his resume, it could be a painful night against emerging dangerman Hrgovic (8-0).

Jono Carroll vs Eleazar Valenzuela

Super-featherweight

Jono Carroll (16-1-1) prides himself on his innate warrior spirit and where better to showcase that rugged will to win than in Mexico as he looks to bounce back after a world title loss.

Can Carroll return to winning ways?

A lot will have been learned from that decision defeat to Philadelphia slickster Tevin Farmer in May and Carroll will be confident of showing his level in class against Sinaoloa's Eleazar Valenzuela (20-11-4).

Shakhram Giyasov vs Darleys Perez

Super-lightweight

There is a fine crop of Uzbekistan stars coming through the ranks right now and super-lightweight Shakhram Giyasov is one at the forefront of the country's rise.

Giyasov (R) lost to Daniyar Yeleussinov in the Rio 2016 gold medal fight

With a record of 8-0-KO6, the heavy-handed entertainer beat Emmanuel Taylor last time out and takes another step-up in class when he meets Darleys Perez. The Colombian's best years are certainly well behind him but the 35-year old former lightweight world champions is still capable of causing an upset.

