Golden Contract: Tyrone McCullagh ready for anyone in Friday's QFs

Tyrone McCullagh does not care who he faces first in the Golden Contract featherweight tournament at York Hall on Friday night, live on Sky Sports.

McCullagh will step up from bantamweight to take part in the eight-man tournament, which also features Ryan Walsh, Leigh Wood, Carlos Ramos, Hairon Socarras, Jazza Dickens, Carlos Araujo and Davey Oliver Joyce.

The undefeated Derry southpaw is not interested in Tuesday's quarter-final draw as he believes he will secure the five-fight promotional deal up for grabs by becoming the tournament's first 126lbs champion.

"They're all quality lads and there'll be no one-sided fights in this competition. That's what makes it so exciting," said McCullagh.

"I plan on winning the whole thing so it doesn't really matter to me who I draw first up.

"Obviously, I know Davey from the amateur days. We fought once and sparred a few times. I've also sparred Jazza from my time down in Liverpool.

"I've seen the other domestic lads fight over the years as well but when it comes to the foreign fighters, I don't have a clue.

"This is an amazing opportunity. It would be so much of a turnaround from being called 'the novice' throughout my years on the Irish team to being signed by one of the world's leading boxing promoters."