Dillian Whyte set for 16-month wait for WBC heavyweight title fight

Whyte's status as mandatory challenger was suspended

Dillian Whyte must wait until February 2021 to become the mandatory challenger to the WBC heavyweight title, and to fight for the belt for the first time, if his "situation is resolved" with UK Anti-Doping.

Whyte became mandatory challenger to Deontay Wilder's championship by beating Oscar Rivas but that status was suspended by the WBC when an alleged "adverse finding" in a UK Anti-Doping test put him in limbo. He has said that he beat Rivas "fair and square".

A WBC statement on Wednesday night read: "No. 1 ranked Dillian Whyte's situation is in process with UKAD and Whyte's representatives, and with the WBC.

"If his situation is resolved, he will become the mandatory challenger for February, 2021."

Unbeaten champion Wilder will make the next defence of his belt in a rematch with Luis Ortiz on November 23, live on Sky Sports.

He then plans a second fight with Tyson Fury in 2020, after they battled to a draw last year. The WBC statement confirmed they have "approved" another meeting between Wilder and Fury.

Wilder has said about his next fight: "When I fought Ortiz, not only did he have the pedigree, but also he had the classification of being the boogeyman of the division.

"I agree with those who say that Luis Ortiz was my toughest fight to date. No one wanted to fight him and they still don't.

"In the rematch, there's more confidence and more motivation to do what I have to do. I've already seen the style before.

"It's going to make it more fun. I can't wait to see how he tries to handle me when I'm at my best."