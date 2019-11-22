Smith vs Ryder: Live stream of weigh-in ahead of world super-middleweight title fight

Watch the live stream here Watch the live stream here

Callum Smith will share a final face-off with John Ryder ahead of Saturday's world title fight - and you can watch the weigh-in on a live stream.

Smith, who is recognised as the world's No 1 super-middleweight, defends his WBA 'super' title against mandatory challenger Ryder at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, live on Sky Sports.

Watch a live stream of the weigh-in on the Sky Sports website, app, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.

The Merseysider has been linked with a super fight against the likes of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, but says Ryder will be in for a shock, if he believes this speculation has served as a distraction.

"There's talk of a massive 2020, but none of that happens if I lose at the weekend," Smith told Sky Sports.

"I've been in this game long enough to know I can't take my eye off the ball. I've had a very good camp, I've trained just as well or hard as I've ever done before. If that's what he's banking on then he's in for a big shock."

