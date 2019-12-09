The Golden Contract: Hosea Burton eager to make light-heavyweight tournament statement

Hosea Burton is trained by Joe Gallagher

Former British champion Hosea Burton is bristling with intent ahead of this week's Golden Contract - live on Sky Sports.

'The Hammer' (24-1, 11 KOs) is eagerly awaiting Wednesday's crucial draw and believes whoever he faces in Saturday's quarter-finals at The Brentwood Centre is in for a rough night.

As he prepares to announce himself as a leading force at 175lb, Burton has big plans for the upcoming tournament.

Burton said: "I'm a former British champion. Bob Ajisafe was also a British champion a while ago. I don't think any of the others are good enough to have been a British champion.

"I feel like I'm the best man in this tournament so the British title thing might be worrying a few of the Brits in it. As for Bob, he was a good man but I feel he's past it now.

"None of my rivals stand out as being stronger or weaker than anyone else. All these opponents are competitive for each other. I do think I'm a little bit better than all of them but there's only way of showing that. I'll be able to show it on the night.

"I need to show everyone I'm still alive and as good - if not better - than I've ever been."