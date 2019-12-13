The Golden Contract: Live stream of light-heavyweight weigh-in
Watch The Golden Contract light-heavyweight quarter-finals from 7.30pm on Saturday, live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 13/12/19 12:46pm
Eight light-heavyweights hit the scales ahead of The Golden Contract quarter-finals - and you can watch a live stream of the weigh-in from 1pm.
Former British champions Hosea Burton and Bob Ajisafe collide in the opening round in Brentwood on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports, as the 175lb entrants target a lucrative multi-fight deal in MTK Global's groundbreaking competition.
Live Boxing: Golden Contract
December 14, 2019, 7:30pm
Live on
Elsewhere in an exciting draw, Belfast's Steven Ward battles dangerman Ricards Bolotnkins, Andre Sterling takes on Brit rival Liam Conroy and Scotsman Tommy Philbin faces Serge Michel.
You can watch a live stream of the weigh-in on the Sky Sports website and app, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.
The Golden Contract quarter-finals
Tommy Philbin picked Serge Michel
Steven Ward picked Ricards Bolotniks
Andre Sterling picked Liam Conroy
Bob Ajisafe picked Hosea Burton
