Harper vs Jonas: Terri Harper retains WBC title after split decision draw with Natasha Jonas

Terri Harper retained her WBC super-featherweight title after a split decision draw with Natasha Jonas following a thrilling encounter at 'Fight Camp.'

Harper's WBC title reign was nearly ended in her first defence by the spirited Jonas, with one scorecard of 96-95 in the Liverpudlian's favour, but the world champion received a 96-94 verdict, while the third tally was tied at 95-95.

Starting on the front foot, Jonas swiftly found her range, sending sharp left hands through Harper's guard.

Jonas then began the second with an eye-catching left hook, but sustained a cut over her right eye as Harper unloaded clusters from close range.

In a frenetic third, Harper breached the defences of Jonas with crisp combinations, although the former Team GB boxer appeared to edge the fourth, landing her accurate left hand.

Harper's sustained work-rate unsettled Jonas

Harper upped the pace in the fifth, unloading a string of uppercuts on Jonas, who replied with a clean left hand in the sixth.

With the bout evenly poised, Harper roared back with fierce rights in the seventh. But trainer Joe Gallagher then warned Jonas that the fight was drifting away, prompting a fierce response as Harper was hurt by a lightning left in the eighth.

Jonas troubled Harper with her accurate left hand

Hammering away with hooks, Jonas seemed to be edging towards victory in the ninth, only for Harper to pump out punches in the 10th, preserving her status as a world champion.