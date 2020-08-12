Boxing News

News

Cash vs Welborn: Live stream of the press conference from Fight Camp

Felix Cash defends his Commonwealth title against Jason Welborn on Friday night, live on Sky Sports.

Last Updated: 12/08/20 2:07pm
Watch a live stream of the press conference
Watch a live stream of the press conference

Felix Cash gets his first look at challenger Jason Welborn at Wednesday’s press conference – watch a live stream here from 1pm.

Cash defends his Commonwealth middleweight title against Welborn on Friday night at Fight Camp, live on Sky Sports.

Zelfa Barrett will come face to face with Eric Donovan at the press conference, while Kierom Conway and Navid Mansouri will exchange words.

Sky customers: Buy Whyte vs Povetkin
Non-Sky customers: Buy Whyte vs Povetkin

Also See:

Shannon Courtenay hopes to stay unbeaten against Rachel Ball.

John Docherty will see Anthony Fox before they step in the ring.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK