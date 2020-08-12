Cash vs Welborn: Live stream of the press conference from Fight Camp

Watch a live stream of the press conference Watch a live stream of the press conference

Felix Cash gets his first look at challenger Jason Welborn at Wednesday’s press conference – watch a live stream here from 1pm.

Younger, fresher, more skillful 🥊💪@FelixCashBoxer believes he's got all the right attributes to beat @welborn12 on Friday night.



Who do you think will win? 👇 pic.twitter.com/msUuJ9Ocfs — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 12, 2020

Cash defends his Commonwealth middleweight title against Welborn on Friday night at Fight Camp, live on Sky Sports.

Zelfa Barrett will come face to face with Eric Donovan at the press conference, while Kierom Conway and Navid Mansouri will exchange words.

Sky customers: Buy Whyte vs Povetkin

Non-Sky customers: Buy Whyte vs Povetkin

All down to heart! ❤️💪@welborn12 isn't afraid of having a war with @FelixCashBoxer on Friday night, but says at this level he has to adapt.



📺 Cash v Welborn - 7pm, Friday, Sky Sports Action pic.twitter.com/NFYFN9EcVC — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 11, 2020

Shannon Courtenay hopes to stay unbeaten against Rachel Ball.

John Docherty will see Anthony Fox before they step in the ring.