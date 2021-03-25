Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin will go face to face at the press conference - watch a live stream here

Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin will engage in their first face-off since their previous fight at Thursday's press conference - watch a live stream here at 1.45pm.

Whyte has revenge on his mind for Saturday night's heavyweight rematch in Gibraltar, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"We're soldiers. Once again, we're in war," Whyte's co-trainer Harold Knight said. "We're prepared for war and we're going to get the job done."

Whyte said: "There is going to be two big guys dusting it up and someone is getting knocked out and it won't be me this time."

And Povetkin added: "Regarding a repeat of the first fight, I'm not looking for that. This is a story that we've forgot. We're going into another fight."

