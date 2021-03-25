Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin will go face to face at the press conference - watch a live stream here

Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin will engage in their first face-off since their previous fight at Thursday's press conference - watch a live stream here at 1.45pm.
Whyte has revenge on his mind for Saturday night's heavyweight rematch in Gibraltar, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
Watch a live stream of the Povetkin vs Whyte 2 media workout on the Sky Sports website and app, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.
Sky customers: Buy Povetkin vs Whyte 2
Non-Sky customers: Buy Povetkin vs Whyte 2
"We're soldiers. Once again, we're in war," Whyte's co-trainer Harold Knight said. "We're prepared for war and we're going to get the job done."
Whyte said: "There is going to be two big guys dusting it up and someone is getting knocked out and it won't be me this time."
And Povetkin added: "Regarding a repeat of the first fight, I'm not looking for that. This is a story that we've forgot. We're going into another fight."
Watch Povetkin vs Whyte 2 on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.