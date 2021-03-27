Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2 undercard starts with a live steam of Youssef Khoumari against Kane Baker

Youssef Khoumari's super-featherweight showdown with Kane Baker kicks off tonight's Povetkin vs Whyte 2 bill - and you can watch on a live stream.

Khoumari risks his unbeaten record against Baker before live coverage starts at 6pm on Sky Sports Box Office as we build towards Dillian Whyte's huge heavyweight rematch with Alexander Povetkin.

Watch a live stream of Khoumari vs Baker on the Sky Sports website and app, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.

Image: Khoumari has vowed to deliver an explosive win over Baker

Khoumari hopes to seize the attention of his British rivals with an explosive victory over the dangerous Baker.

"The best of me will always beat the best Kane Baker," Khoumari told Sky Sports.

"We're working on turning over the punches and throwing some really hurtful shots. The plan is to try and get Kane out of there.

"I know he hasn't been stopped on many occasions, so we're trying to make a statement and put the rest of the super-featherweight division on notice."

