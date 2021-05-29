Claressa Shields on a fight with Savannah Marshall: 'It could happen' but 'it's a business'

Claressa Shields has called on Savannah Marshall's promotional team to meet her demands and agree one of the best available fights in women's boxing.

Shields last lost inside the ring aged 17 to Marshall but has since won two Olympic gold medals, world titles at three weights and undisputed championships in two divisions.

Marshall holds the WBO middleweight title that was previously Shields' and talks to resume their in-ring rivalry have begun.

Sky customers: Buy Mayweather vs Logan Paul

Non-Sky customers: Buy Mayweather vs Logan Paul

Image: Marshall holds the WBO middleweight title

"We will not take chump change for a world championship fight of that calibre," Shields told Sky Sports.

"Eddie Hearn is saying she's going to knock me out? Whatever!

"It looks like the fight could possibly happen but we are waiting for Eddie to up the numbers.

"It's looking like the fight can be done.

"I would love to fight Marshall but it's a business.

"I'm not going to take less money [for her benefit]. I'm not going to go backwards. That's not my problem.

"I am a three-weight world champion and a two-weight undisputed champion so I will be paid as such or I will continue to make money in MMA or fight somebody else."

Image: Claressa Shields is undisputed in two divisions

Shields delivered a reminder that she vacated the only belt that Marshall now owns - and insists a fight between them must be in the United States.

"I'm the champ and I'm in the US," she said.

"To be fair, she wouldn't be a world champ if I didn't vacate my WBO title.

"I never lost that belt. I had to vacate it to go for more history.

"She didn't beat the champ to get her belt. She fought for a vacant belt.

"I was undisputed at 160lbs.

"She could have fought me for the belt but they cried, then the belt was vacant, then she fought Hannah Rankin. Rankin wasn't the champion. I was."

2:58 Marshall in 2019 on the origins of the Shields rivalry

Shields added: "We made an offer to Marshall in 2018 which she turned down.

"She seems like she has found her confidence now. She has fought girls with okay records and now feels like she is ready.

"So hopefully we can make it happen.

"If it were up to me? We would have fought in 2018 or 2019 or 2020. I will fight her in 2021.

"I show up to every fight and I leave victorious."

Image: Shields has a pro record of 11-0

Marshall previously said: "I punch too hard for Shields. I do. Far too hard.

"She doesn't want to know, she's not interested.

"She would rather roll about [in her MMA debut] or call out Katie Taylor who is four weight classes below her."

Hearn previously said: "I am prepared to pay a lot of money.

"There is no way Shields goes 10 rounds with Marshall.

"Marshall beat her in the amateurs and will beat her in the professionals."