Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall face off for final time as Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner clash again

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall refrained from a further war of words while Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner clashed yet again as they faced off for the last time before going head to head in Saturday's historic all-female card at The O2.

The transatlantic foes both weighed in at 11st 5lbs 5oz ahead of a fight a decade in the making following Marshall's famous amateur win over Shields in 2012, which remains the American's sole career defeat.

Shields reiterated her intentions to put Marshall to the canvas, having been accused by her opponent of being unable to 'finish' fighters during Thursday's press conference.

"It's another fight," said Shields. "I've been here before. I'm super excited for tomorrow. Everyone's been talking about self-proclaimed. I'm going to get the job done tomorrow and then we'll see who's self-proclaimed tomorrow.

"Talking doesn't win fights, boxing does. That's why I've got 12 world titles and she's got one. It's going to be exciting, explosive. Get ready for it tomorrow.

"I'm going to win at all costs but I am going to drop Savannah Marshall tomorrow. I'm going to hurt her tomorrow and everyone who talks about this punching power, it's not going to mean nothing tomorrow."

Marshall laughed off Shields' prediction she would knock her down, and followed up a lengthy - but silent - face off, before turning her full attention to settling business in the ring.

"Everything's been said now. It's all about tomorrow night and I can't wait," Marshall said.

"I made the weight easy, I always do. I'm feeling good, five weeks has done me nothing but good so let's get it on.

"Savannah Marshall win as always. It's absolutely amazing, the support has been unreal, I'd like to thank everyone who's bought a ticket. Honestly it means the world."

Mayer and Baumgardner came to blows again moments earlier as a heated build-up between the American rivals concluded ahead of their eagerly-awaited unification co-main event.

The pair each came in at 9st 3lbs 5oz before squaring up at the final face off, during which Baumgardner appeared to push Mayer who then retaliated by using her foot to shove her opponent as security were forced to step in.

"I didn't have any arms because I had three belts, so I used my leg," joked Mayer, speaking to Sky Sports afterwards.

"All this talk about struggling to make weight is a reflection of what's going on with this girl. She spends too much time in the weight room, she's struggling.

"She has to knock me out, she knows that, it's the only way she's going to win. I'm going to out-box her, she thinks she's a good boxer but she's never been in there with somebody like me."

Baumgardner and Mayer have been back and forth with insults coming into Saturday and had twice already been separated this week, firstly during a media recording on Wednesday, when Mayer disagreed with a suggestion she had benefited from better 'resources' than her opponent coming through the ranks, followed by Thursday's press conference when they traded expletives in the face off.

"I belong here," said Baumgardner. "I'm made for this moment. I'm ready to unify the division come Saturday night against Mikaela Mayer. She's in there with a dog.

"She knows that, she feels that, she's threatened and I'm here to take over and dethrone her. I'm here to be unified champion of the world and she's going to see that tomorrow."

Tokyo gold medallist Lauren Price weighed in comfortably at 10st 5lbs 5oz as she prepares to face Timea Belik (10st 5lbs) in their welterweight contest.

"It's another dream come true, an all-female card, I want to put on a classy performance, I'm looking forward to it," Price said. "I've had amateur experience at the Olympics but I think Saturday night is going to be pretty special.

"I'm more excited for the co and main event, I know Savannah, we go back and so I'll be supporting her all the way."

Unbeaten Caroline Dubois came in at 9st 11lbs as she looks to extend a 3-0 start to her professional career against Milena Koleva (9st 10lbs 5oz) in their lightweight clash.

"I've been working on a lot of things in the gym, mixing up the range and becoming more relaxed on the inside and becoming that all round fighter, the full package," she said.

"It's crazy, I was 11 watching these girls and now I'm fighting in the same card."

