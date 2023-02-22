Liam Smith ordered to challenge WBO champion Janibek Alimkhanuly despite planned Chris Eubank Jr rematch

Liam Smith has been ordered to challenge WBO world champion Janibek Alimkhanuly, but plans are also in place for a rematch with Chris Eubank Jr.

Smith, who is the former WBO super-welterweight champion, produced a stunning fourth-round stoppage of Eubank Jr in Manchester last month, and has now emerged as a challenger for the unbeaten Alimkhanuly.

Both fighters have been 'granted 30 days to reach an agreement' by the WBO, but Smith is already set to face Eubank Jr, who has triggered a rematch clause.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at how one of the sport's most intense rivalries culminated in an unforgettable victory for Liam Smith over Chris Eubank Jr

Smith, who has won 33 of his 37 professional bouts with three defeats and a draw, first claimed a world title at 154lbs in October 2015, beating John Thompson for the vacant strap and making two successful defences before being dethroned by Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in September 2016.

The 34-year-old has won his last four fights since a controversial points defeat to Russia's Magomed Kurbanov in May 2021 in Ekaterinburg.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch unseen footage of Liam Smith's sensational stoppage victory over Chris Eubank Jr in Manchester at the weekend

Kazakhstan's Alimkhanuly (13-0, 8KOs) was upgraded from the WBO's interim champion to world title holder in August last year and made his first defence against Britain's Denzel Bentley in November, triumphing by unanimous decision.

What next for the Eubank Jr rematch?

Eubank Jr did have a rematch clause in his contract for the Smith fight so always had the option of forcing a repeat showdown against his rival, with confirmation of a return clash revealed earlier this month.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following news that Chris Eubank Jr has activated the rematch clause against Liam Smith, Adam Azim believes it won't make a difference as he predicts 'Beefy' to defeat Eubank Jr again

"This morning I activated the rematch clause via my lawyers and sent to my promoters," Eubank Jr announced on social media.

Anfield, home of Liverpool football club, had been named as a potential venue for Smith vs Eubank Jr 2.

"If we can make sure the event takes place near enough to the last game of the season which I think is on the weekend of [May] 21, then there is a possibility," Ben Shalom, Smith's promoter, previously told Sky Sports.

"If we were able to get Anfield it would be the end of May."