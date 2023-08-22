Chris Eubank Jr shouldn't revert to old style in Liam Smith rematch, says British champion Denzel Bentley

Denzel Bentley, the former world title challenger and reigning British middleweight champion, is a keen observer of developments in his division.

Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr are set for a major middleweight clash on September 2 at the AO Arena in Manchester, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Bentley provided his opinion on the highly anticipated rematch and believes Eubank's transformation and shift in style might prove challenging to revert at his age.

"The old Eubank is gone. He's gone. It's going to be very hard to tap into that old style because he was a guy that was purely work-rate, just an engine. He's taken that away from his game. I think to go back to that at this age will be very hard," Bentley said.

Smith stopped Eubank Jr in the fourth round when the two met in January and Bentley predicted another win for Smith.

He told Sky Sports: "[Smith] is just going to be too confident. He's going to be relaxed. He knows he can knock him out. Smith doesn't rush his work and look stupid. Smith is always composed and has a good shot selection.

"I can't say whether it's a knockout or points, but I think he's going to hurt him. I think Smith wins again."

The 28-year-old Bentley has mixed with world-class opposition himself. Despite not securing the win against Janibek Alimkhanuly for the WBO belt, he acknowledges the progress he has made and the challenges he faced against a formidable opponent.

"It's an awkward one because I don't think I feel satisfied, but I can appreciate the fact that I've proved a lot of people wrong in the sense they thought I wasn't ready for that level and I've showed that I am," Bentley said.

Bentley was a huge underdog as he attempted to win his first world title against the southpaw from Kazakhstan, and although Bentley fought valiantly, Alimkhanuly claimed a unanimous decision victory in November last year.

It's a loss he can learn from. That's exactly what the Battersea man did with his first professional defeat, where he was stopped in the third round by Felix Cash in 2021. Bentley emphasised the positive impact of that experience on his growth as a fighter.

"When I got back to the gym, I realised I've got to do more. I had to change a lot of things. I trained hard. I know the type of talents that I possess, and I know that as long as I'm focused, I'll be alright," he explained.

Highlighting the significance of adding more titles to his name, Bentley is looking to become a European champion.

"I want to get back to world level. I think getting my hands on the European will be nice. It gets me top five in every governing body," he said. "That will put me a step closer to a world title."

