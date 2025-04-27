Chris Eubank Jr 'doing well' in hospital after points victory over Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Chris Eubank Jr is "doing well" in hospital after his hard-fought points victory over Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night.

Eubank Jr was taken to The Royal London as a precautionary measure and initial tests have come back clear, but he is likely to remain in hospital until Monday. His father, Chris Eubank Snr, has been at his bedside, along with other members of his family.

Promoter Ben Shalom confirmed Eubank Jr is "doing well" as he continues to be monitored by medical staff and ruled out reports that the fighter suffered a broken jaw.

"I'm pleased to confirm that Chris is doing well and currently resting," said Shalom. "There is no truth to the rumours regarding a broken jaw.

"As part of his standard post-fight protocol, Chris is at the hospital for precautionary checks to monitor his vitals and ensure everything is in order.

"They take these measures very seriously, given everything they have experienced in the past. This process is something they now prioritise after every fight.

"Chris and Conor gave absolutely everything in what was the biggest legacy fight of all time. With their fathers standing proudly behind them, it was a moment that will forever be stamped in sporting history."

Speaking after his unanimous decision victory, Eubank Jr admitted he was surprised by Benn's spirited performance following a gruelling 12-round battle.

"I knew I was capable of that. I just needed someone to bring it out of me," said Eubank Jr, who suffered a cut over his right eye following a clash of heads in the ninth round.

"I didn't expect Conor to be the guy to do that. I didn't know he had that in him, I thought I would break him early.

"I underestimated him, I didn't prepare for a fight like that.

"The fact our fathers fought years ago brought out a different spirit and I am happy to have my father with me."

Eubank Snr made a dramatic arrival earlier in the evening and also reflected on a physically demanding fight for his son.

"He couldn't move around the ring, he had to stand toe to toe and that is legendary behaviour in the ring. I am so proud of him.

"Conor is an extraordinary fighter and you saw that.

"I am so proud of my son."