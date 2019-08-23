Ashes 2019: England collapse to 67 all out as Australia run riot at Headingley

Australia seized control of the third Ashes Test after bowling England out for 67 just after lunch on day two at Headingley.

England showed some fight with the ball to take three wickets in the afternoon session but Australia reached 82-3 at tea, a lead of 194, as the game continues to move forward at a staggering pace.

After Australia fought their way to 179 under leaden skies on day one, Josh Hazlewood took 5-30 as England conceded a hefty first-innings deficit of 112 in posting their lowest total in Ashes Tests since 1948 despite overhead conditions appearing perfect for batting.

The sun was beating down in Leeds but few of the England batsmen were around long enough to enjoy it as a combination of some fine Australian bowling, led by Hazlewood, and some extremely loose shots made it a morning to forget for a stunned home crowd.

Only Joe Denly (12) made doubled figures - and required more than his share of good fortune to do so - as any advantage England had after day one evaporated in the Yorkshire heat.

All eyes were on Jason Roy (9) at the start of the day as the struggling opener attempted to prove he can transfer his one-day prowess into the longer format.

However, after thumping Hazlewood through the covers for four at the start of the fourth over, he chased a wide one four balls later and edged to David Warner at first slip.

Joe Root was in next but lasted only two balls before nicking a beauty from Hazlewood. Warner was the catcher again, this time holding on to a very sharp chance to his left. There was little Root could have done to such a good delivery that forced him to play before jagging away off the seam but few other England batsmen could say the same thing.

Rory Burns (9) gloved a bumper from Pat Cummins behind down leg, Ben Stokes (8) edged to Warner after throwing his bat at a rank wide delivery from James Pattinson (2-9), who then ended Denly's scratchiest of innings when the England No 4 drove needlessly and gave Tim Paine his second catch.

Denly packed a lot into his 49 balls at the crease, successfully overturning an lbw decision off Hazlewood before he got off the mark, playing and missing at 16 deliveries and edging another seven - two of which he managed to squeeze just past his leg stump.

Jonny Bairstow (4) was next to go, playing back to Hazlewood and getting an edge that went quickly to Warner, who clung on well again for his fourth catch as England limped to 54-6 at lunch.

Any hopes of a fight back ended first ball after the break when Chris Woakes (5) gloved down the legside and was caught behind off Cummins and when Jos Buttler (5) drilled the first ball of the next over to Usman Khawaja at short extra cover, England were just about done.

Jofra Archer (7) was caught behind ducking a bouncer to give Cummins (3-23) a third wicket and Hazlewood bowled Jack Leach (1) to finish the job for Australia, leaving England to contemplate their third total of under 100 in Test cricket in 2019.

There was something for the England fans to cheer as Warner went second ball in Australia's second innings, lbw to Stuart Broad, who has now dismissed him four times in the series.

With England's seamers beginning to tire after little more than a session's rest following their exertions on day one, Root turned to Leach (1-13) and the left-arm spinner struck with his first ball, a beauty that turned sharply to bowl Marcus Harris (19) through the gate as he played an extravagant drive.

Khawaja (23) soon followed, taking inspiration from the England batsmen in driving at a full, wide delivery from Woakes (1-21) and edging to second slip where Roy took a good catch.

Marnus Labuschagne (13no) and Travis Head (17no) survived the rest of the session though and will hope to strengthen Australia's position and try to bat England out of the game, starting in the evening session.

