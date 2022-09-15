Disability Premier League: Pirates face Tridents in final, live on Sky Sports Cricket

The final is live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12:55pm (Image credit: ECB)

The Disability Premier League (DPL) final takes place live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12:55pm, with the Pirates taking on the Tridents at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol.

The DPL was created by the ECB to deliver something aspirational for their domestic players and be a competition that would provide increased levels of competition due to each team including domestic and international squad members.

A 64-player draft took place ahead of the four-team competition featuring the Hawks, Black Cats, Pirates and Tridents. Each outfit is made up of a mixture of players from three different impairment groups: physical disability, learning disability, and deaf.

The DPL is the first game in a double-header on Thursday, with England's Women taking on India Women in the IT20 series decider later in the day.

The Pirates and the Tridents go into the final with a recent contest against each other fresh in their minds.

The two teams met during the final round of the group matches on Sunday, with the Pirates taking the encounter by five runs and Anthony Clapham scoring 68 off 61.