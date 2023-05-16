Usman Khawaja heads to England for Ashes with low expectations | 'Toughest place in the world to bat'

Australia's Usman Khawaja ranks England as the toughest place for top order batters and will head to the Ashes with low expectations after struggling on previous tours.

Khawaja has a batting average of 19.66 from six Tests in England, less than half his career average of 47.81, and was dropped after three matches of the 2019 Ashes, which Australia drew 2-2 to retain the urn.

"England is, in my opinion, the toughest place in the world to bat for a top three batsman, plain and simple," Khawaja told Australian media.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With the first day of the 2023 men's Ashes just five weeks away, Sky Sports News round-up the action from the County Championship

"New ball is tough work, but then you get some (weather) conditions, and it's a bit of luck involved in it, too.

"If I've learned anything, it's work hard, train hard, (and) if you're going to England, go with low expectations... work on every game one at a time, because you are going to fail as a batsman.

"But when you do score, you try to cash in as much as you can."

Khawaja was hardly alone in struggling for runs at the top of the order in 2019, with team-mate David Warner averaging 9.50, the worst ever average by an opener to play 10 innings in a series.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Stuart Broad and James Anderson ask The Sky Sports Ashes AI Bot how to get Australia's Steve Smith out!

Dropped after the Leeds Test in 2019, Khawaja was not recalled until the fourth Test of the last Ashes in Australia in 2021-22, which the hosts won 4-0.

The stylish lefthander scored twin centuries batting at number five in that Sydney match and has since been a fixture in Australia's Test setup.

"I feel like I'm a better player than I was 10 years ago," said the 36-year-old.

"But... there's no guarantees (James) Anderson, (Stuart) Broad, they're unbelievable bowlers, they're tough work at the start."

Watch England's Test summer live on Sky Sports Cricket. The four-day Test against Ireland takes place at Lord's between June 1-4 with the Ashes series under way at Edgbaston from June 16.