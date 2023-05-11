England bowler Olly Stone set to miss first Ashes Test with hamstring injury

Olly Stone is set to miss at least the first Ashes Test after suffering a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old fast bowler suffered the injury during Nottinghamshire's County Championship Division One match with Lancashire at Trent Bridge last weekend.

Nottinghamshire said in a statement: "We, and England, will be working with Olly to get him returning to cricket in a timely manner without compromising his recovery ahead of a busy summer."

The Ashes begins on June 16 at Edgbaston, with the second Test starting on June 28 at Lord's. All five Ashes Tests will be live on Sky Sports.

Stone, capped three times by England, was set to be one of three quick bowlers for The Ashes, alongside Mark Wood and Jofra Archer, though the latter recently returned home early from the IPL with an ongoing elbow issue.

Ollie Robinson was rested for Sussex's trip to Leicestershire this week, having suffered cramps during a 14-wicket haul against Worcestershire last week, while Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes are on pre-agreed breaks for this round of the County Championship.

Stokes left out of Chennai Super Kings team despite return to fitness

Image: Ben Stokes' fitness is being closely monitored ahead of The Ashes

Fit-again Ben Stokes was overlooked by Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday, extending his time on the Indian Premier League sidelines beyond five weeks.

The England Test captain was signed by CSK for a bumper £1.6m but has appeared in just two of their 12 fixtures.

He arrived managing a longstanding condition in his left knee following a flare-up during February's tour of New Zealand and also picked up a toe complaint which has kept him out of action since April 3.

The all-rounder's fitness is being closely monitored by the England and Wales Cricket Board ahead of this summer's Ashes and it is understood he is now cleared to play.

When is The Ashes?

Stokes will lead England for the first time in an Ashes series, with the hosts looking to regain the urn for the first time since 2015, and - after a four-day Test against Ireland - it will all begin at Edgbaston on June 16.

The series will then move on to Lord's (June 28-July 2) and Headingley (July 6-10), the scene of Stokes' 2019 heroics, before finishing at Emirates Old Trafford (July 19-23) and The Kia Oval (July 27-31).

