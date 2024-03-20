FREE LIVE STREAM: The 2024 Hundred Draft

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player LIVE! The 2024 Hundred Draft

The Hundred Draft will take place on Wednesday from 5.30pm at The Shard in London with 75 spots up for grabs after 137 players were previously retained across the 16 sides.

There are 890 players from 22 countries in the draft, including England's Dawid Malan, Australia's Beth Mooney, New Zealand's Kane Williamson and India's Jemimah Rodrigues.

The first stage of The Hundred selection process saw teams have up until Thursday February 29 to retain players from their 2023 squads, with women's teams able to keep a maximum of eight players and men permitted to keep up to 10 alongside one centrally contracted England player.

The second stage of the player selection process will now see both men's and women's teams have the chance to Draft additional players in order to complete their squads.

Teams will pick players one by one, with the order of selections based on the worst-to-first records from the previous season's standings, mirroring that of US sports as a means of preserving competitive balance.

Each team will be allowed a maximum of three overseas players, as well as having one 'Right to Match' option that allows them to re-sign one of their unretained players from 2023 if a rival attempts to buy them on Draft day.

Watch The Hundred live in full on Sky Sports from July 23 to August 18.

Stream cricket with a NOW Sports Month Membership - no contract, cancel anytime

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here.