FREE STREAM: Sky Sports Cricket Podcast live from Lord's with Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton, Ravi Shastri and Dinesh Karthik
Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton host a live recording of the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast from Lord's alongside Ravi Shastri and Dinesh Karthik; you can watch it from 5pm via our FREE stream; watch third Test between England and India from 10am Thursday on Sky Sports
Monday 7 July 2025 18:03, UK
Watch the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast live from 5pm as Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton host from Lord's alongside Ravi Shastri and Dinesh Karthik.
The top points of discussion will be both men's and women's England vs India series.
Ben Stokes' side are 1-1 after two of their five Test matches after suffering a heavy defeat at Edgbaston on Sunday.
It is expected Jofra Archer will appear in his first Test match in four years in the third Test at Lord's on Thursday - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am - while Gus Atkinson has also been called up to the squad ahead of an anticipated return, giving the panel another big talking point in a big week of cricket.
- Sky Sports Cricket Podcast - subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Spreaker
- Gus Atkinson added to England squad for third Test ➕
- Not got Sky? Stream England vs India no contract 📺
- Got Sky Sports? Watch cricket on the Sky Sports app 📱
Meanwhile, England women trail India 2-1 in their T20 series with two matches of a five-match T20 series remaining. Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has been ruled out of the remainder of the series.
Watch day one of the third Test between England and India, at Lord's, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 10am Thursday (11am first ball) or stream without a contract.
England vs India - results and schedule
All games at 11am UK and Ireland; all on Sky Sports
- First Test (Headingley) - England won by five wickets
- Second Test (Edgbaston) - India won by 336 runs
- Third Test (Lord's): July 10-14
- Fourth Test (Emirates Old Trafford): July 23-27
- Fifth Test (The Kia Oval): July 31-August 4