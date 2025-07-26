England vs India: Will 'superhuman' Ben Stokes be fit to bowl as hosts aim for series-clinching win in Manchester?

At 12.50pm on Saturday, it looked doubtful the fourth Test would make it to Sunday.

India were 0-2 in their second innings - Chris Woakes had just taken two wickets in as many balls - and they trailed England by 310.

The tourists had knackered bodies and minds after spending 157 overs and one ball in the field as the hosts piled on 669, the highest score ever seen in an Old Trafford Test.

Rishabh Pant has a knackered foot - quite how knackered we are yet to find out - and would surely not have come out to bat had India's position remained so bleak.

But we have made it to Sunday and what is in doubt now is whether England will be able to force a series-clinching win, especially with captain Ben Stokes potentially carrying a hamstring niggle.

What roles both he and Pant play on the final day will be fascinating.

England hopeful Stokes will bowl on final day

Stokes, after completing his first Test century since 2023 and becoming just the fourth England men's player to do the double of a ton and a five-wicket haul in the same game, has not yet bowled a delivery in India's second innings and hobbled in the field.

As Shubman Gill and KL Rahul stitched an unbroken stand of 174 to trim the hosts' lead to 137, the game appeared crying out for Stokes to do something impactful with the ball, as he has done all series. Sixteen wickets and, England will hope, counting.

So, is the fact he did not turn his arm over something to worry about?

England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick said of Stokes, who has got through 129 overs against India so far this summer: "We're hoping another night's rest and physio work overnight that he'll be back."

Sky Sports Cricket expert and former India coach Ravi Shastri offered an optimistic view, saying: "I think Stokes was preserving himself. There will be one burst [on Sunday] when needed, when he thinks now is the time for five or six overs."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan added on Test Match Special: "Ben is a superhuman at times. He was probably hoping that they would get the wickets and he wasn't going to be required."

'Streetfighter' Pant set to bat if required

And what of Pant?

One of the moments of the Test, and indeed the series, was the left-hander hobbling down the steps to resume his innings on day two having been nailed on the boot on day one attempting to reverse sweep Woakes and subsequently carted off.

Pant showed tremendous courage to add 17 runs to his overnight score and the closer India get to saving this game, the greater the likelihood of the batter limping his way out once again.

Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports: "At 0-2, there was probably little chance of Pant batting, but if India get close and ahead then he will be hobbling down the steps.

"He is a streetfighter and will try to survive. England will then need eight wickets not seven and this pitch is not wearing that much. England have got a lot of work to do."

'India won't give their wickets away'

Shifting Gill and Rahul - who now have 697 and 508 runs in the series respectively - will be part of that "work" with the duo nullifying the Stokes-less England attack without going into out-and-out defensive mode.

Image: Rahul (left) and Gill (right) have shared an unbroken partnership of 174, with Gill dropped on 46 by Liam Dawson

"If they had gone into a shell and blocked everything, that was trouble, so they had to find some fluency and get their feet moving," Shastri said of Rahul and Gill - the latter having come out to face Woakes' hat-trick ball.

"The shot selection was good. They played straight and cut off the high-risk shots and took it one ball at a time."

There is a chance of rain in Manchester on Sunday morning, while it is also worth noting that all five of Lancashire's home County Championship matches so far this season have ended in draws.

Shastri said: "It's a new-ball pitch. Once the ball gets older, things don't happen that quickly and even though there is uneven bounce it is not quick. Once you are in, it is not easy to get you out."

Hussain added: "There is still plenty of time for England but you are playing against India, who are still in this series and won't roll over. Indian batters love batting and will not give you their wicket."

Seems like England could do with Stokes then…

