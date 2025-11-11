The Ashes: Australia's Jake Weatherald out cheaply again; Marnus Labuschagne hits fifty ahead of England series

Ashes hopeful Jake Weatherald was dismissed cheaply for the second time in as many days as he failed to press his claims to play for Australia against England in the first Test.

Uncapped opener Weatherald made 30 in Tasmania's second innings against South Australia in the Sheffield Shield having been out for 23 in their first dig on Monday.

The 31-year-old and Usman Khawaja are the only out-and-out openers in Australia's squad for the first Test versus England in Perth from November 21 (2.30am UK time).

But Marnus Labuschagne is an option to partner Khawaja at the top of the order.

Image: Marnus Labuschagne has hit five hundreds and a half-century in Australian domestic cricket so far this season

Australia squad for first Ashes Test Steve Smith (captain), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster. The first Test takes place at Optus Stadium in Perth from November 21-25 (2.30am UK and Ireland time).

Labuschagne struck 50 for Queensland against Western Australia on Tuesday, with this half-century added to five hundreds across his first eight innings of the domestic season in red-ball and white-ball cricket.

Labuschagne has scored all his centuries so far this term from the No 3 spot, with England legend Sir Ian Botham saying that is where he should feature in The Ashes.

Steve Smith, who will captain Australia in the first Test in the absence of back-injury victim Pat Cummins, also hit a half-century for New South Wales against Victoria.

Webster takes five wickets as Green makes bowling return

Bowling-wise, Beau Webster's five-wicket haul for Tasmania versus South Australia perhaps increased his hopes of playing as an all-rounder against England.

Plus, Cameron Green returned to bowling for Western Australia in their game with Queensland, taking one wicket across eight overs.

Green batted at No 3 during the 3-0 sweep of the West Indies across June and July but the all-rounder could move to No 6 against England with Labuschagne recalled at first drop and Weatherald opening alongside Khawaja.

If that were to happen, Webster would miss out on a place in the XI.

Webster failed to make an impact with the bat for Tasmania against South Australia, removed for 13 and eight.

Image: Australia captain Pat Cummins is hoping to be fit for the second Ashes Test in Brisbane - a day-nighter - from December 4

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

All times UK and Ireland