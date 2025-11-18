The Ashes: England 'optimistic' Mark Wood will play in first Test against Australia after 'rapid' spell in nets
England fast bowler Mark Wood's left hamstring given all clear on Saturday and he bowls "absolutely rapid" spell in nets ahead of first Ashes Test from Friday; Wood could form part of five-man pace attack in Perth on what is expected to be a quick pitch for series opener versus Australia
Tuesday 18 November 2025 10:34, UK
Sky Sports' Michael Atherton says England are "optimistic" that fast bowler Mark Wood will play in the first Ashes Test against Australia in Perth from Friday.
Wood suffered from a tight left hamstring during the tourists' sole warm-up match against the Lions last week but scans showed no cause for concern and he could form part of a five-man pace attack if he features in his first Test since August 2024.
The 35-year-old - who has not played a competitive fixture since February following knee surgery - appeared to play down any lingering fitness worries with an "absolutely rapid" spell in training on Tuesday, according to team-mate Jamie Smith.
If selected, Wood could join fellow seamers Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse and captain Ben Stokes in the XI, while if he misses out, Josh Tongue would be the most probable deputy, unless England want the spin of Shoaib Bashir or Will Jacks.
However, with the pitch at Optus Stadium likely to be quick - it was dubbed a "green monster" by the local press three days out - an all-pace frontline attack appears likely, something hinted at last week with the make-up of their XI for the solitary tune-up game.
Wood bowled eight overs on day one of that fixture before his hamstring niggle prevented him taking any further part.
Wood 'near enough at full tilt'
Atherton said of Wood's efforts in training: "He put in a good shift and came through pretty well. He is obviously going to have to bowl on Wednesday and recover from that before England announce their side but they seem optimistic about his state of readiness."
England wicketkeeper Smith added of Wood, whose left leg was heavily strapped throughout the session: "He was absolutely rapid, I can tell you that first hand.
"He's definitely one to avoid on the (practice) list. He's near enough full tilt so it's good signs for us.
"I know we've got guys who are all bowling 90 miles an hour, but there's some that you are just desperate to avoid and I think Woody is definitely one of them here, with the reputation of these nets.
"It's obviously great preparation for what we've got in store here so you can't really complain."
Wood's fellow paceman Tongue said: "If he feels like he's good to go and the management feels he's good to go, I don't see why not.
"I feel like the group of bowlers we've got now, the likes of Jofra (Archer) and Woody with the x-factor of pace and bouncy wickets, the skills we've got as a group - I think we can give it a good shot [in this series]."
Ashes series in Australia 2025-26
All times UK and Ireland
- First Test: Friday November 21 - Tuesday November 25 (2.30am) - Optus Stadium, Perth
- Second Test (day/night): Thursday December 4 - Monday December 8 (4.30am) - The Gabba, Brisbane
- Third Test: Wednesday December 17 - Sunday December 21 (12am) - Adelaide Oval
- Fourth Test: Thursday December 25 - Monday December 29 (11.30pm) - Melbourne Cricket Ground
- Fifth Test: Sunday January 4 - Thursday January 8 (11.30pm) - Sydney Cricket Ground