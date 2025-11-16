The Ashes: 'Alarm bells ringing' for Australia ahead of England series as injuries hit ageing bowlers, says Mitchell Johnson
Mitchell Johnson says "whole Ashes script is starting to be rewritten" with Australia without key seamers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood for at least first Test against England; Johnson says injuries "expose age profile of squad"; what will Brendan Doggett bring if he plays in Perth?
Sunday 16 November 2025 10:52, UK
Mitchell Johnson says the "alarm bells are ringing loud and clear" for Australia with their ageing bowling attack hit by injures and that the "whole Ashes script is starting to be rewritten" as England target a first series win in the country since 2010/11.
Captain Pat Cummins (32) and fellow seamer Josh Hazlewood (34) will miss the first Test at Perth's Optus Stadium from Friday with back and hamstring issues respectively.
The pair's likely replacements in the XI are Scott Boland (36) and the uncapped Brendan Doggett (31) with Michael Neser (35) added to the squad following Hazlewood's setback.
Mitchell Starc (35) - one of Australia's "big three" pacers with Cummins and Hazlewood - and spinner Nathan Lyon (37) will be the senior members of the attack at Optus Stadium, while all-rounder Cameron Green (26) is the only player in the squad under 30.
Writing in the West Australian newspaper, former Australia quick Johnson said: "When your leaders are all in their mid-to-late 30s and have heavy workloads banked, the odds eventually turn on you.
"While losing Cummins to injury was already a blow, one injury to a frontline quick is manageable. Losing two out of the big three starts to rewrite the whole script for the Ashes.
"It narrows Australia's margin for error and it forces selectors into decisions they'd hoped they wouldn't have to make this early. It's the sort of scenario that exposes the age profile of the squad more than anything else.
"The alarm bells are now ringing loud and clear regarding the future. That attack of Lyon, Boland, Starc and Hazlewood are all older than I was when I retired from international cricket."
'Greyhound' Doggett 'easy on the eye'
Another ex-Australia seamer Jason Gillespie has backed the credentials of Test novice Doggett should he step into the XI.
Doggett would be the third indigenous men's player, after Gillespie and Boland, to play Test cricket for the Baggy Greens.
Speaking to ABC Radio, Gillespie said of the paceman: "He's one of the quicker bowlers in Australia. He's ready to go. He's got a good motor, he's a greyhound and is as fit as a fiddle."
Australian journalist Adam Collins added to Sky Sports News of Doggett: "He has been on the fringes for a while and was in a Test squad as far back as 2018.
"It is only the last couple of seasons where his Sheffield Shield numbers have been outstanding and and he has forced himself to the front of the queue. That is never easy in Australian cricket given how many fast bowlers they have at their disposal.
"He is easy on the eye and glides to the crease, similar to [England's] Gus Atkinson aesthetically. He nibbles the ball both ways.
"But anyone knows that it is different when you are out there in a cauldron of a Test match. There will be 55,000 people in on day one with all eyes on him. That is the bit you can't know until you do it."
