The Ashes: Mark Wood and Shoaib Bashir in 12-man England squad for first Test vs Australia

England have named fast bowler Mark Wood in a 12-man squad for the first Ashes Test against Australia from Friday, raising the prospect of an all-seam frontline attack in Perth.

Wood has been given the all-clear after suffering a tight hamstring on day one of England's sole warm-up against the Lions last week and bowled at impressive speeds in nets on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old is joined in an enlarged group by fellow quicks Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson and captain Ben Stokes, with Shoaib Bashir a spin option.

England squad for first Ashes Test Ben Stokes (captain), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir

With the pitch at Optus Stadium expected to be lively, England may be tempted to go all-out pace, leaving Bashir, who struggled in the warm-up with combined figures of 2-151 from 24 overs, on the sidelines.

Speaking on Wednesday about the prospect of England selecting Wood and Archer in the same XI, captain Ben Stokes said: "We've still got a couple of days to go before that happens. As always, you'll see a team as we get closer."

Bashir has not played a competitive game since July after breaking his little finger during the third Test against India at Lord's, while Wood's last proper outing was in February, with the seamer then undergoing knee surgery.

Wood's last Test was in August 2024.

Image: Shoaib Bashir is England's spin option for the Ashes opener at Optus Stadium

Ollie Pope, as expected, has won the battle with Jacob Bethell for the No 3 spot after a century and a 90 in the tune-up fixture, with Bethell, seamers Josh Tongue and Matthew Potts and off-spinning all-rounder Will Jacks omitted.

Atkinson: Surreal to be in Australia

Speaking about the magnitude of The Ashes, England seamer Atkinson said: "It feels like we've been building up to this series for a while, since I've been in the team, so this will be a huge test for all of us.

"I'm really excited. The build-up has obviously been big but it's the Ashes: it's huge. Growing up you're always watching it, so to be here in Australia is a bit surreal."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Stokes has urged his England squad to rise to the magnitude of The Ashes and feels the side are in a 'good place' to regain the urn.

"I think there's a few of us who haven't played Test matches in Australia so there are no scars for me.

"We've obviously got players who have played a lot, like [Joe Root and Stokes] and we can speak to them.

"But I do think it's a good thing that a few of us are coming in with not too much experience here."

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

All times UK and Ireland