The Ashes: How Ben Stokes' 'beast mode' helped England fightback against Australia in 'remarkable' series opener in Perth

Ben Stokes was described by Ben Duckett as being in ‘beast mode’ in the build-up to The Ashes, with England’s captain living up to that billing during an extraordinary fightback in the first Test.

Stokes' hopes of becoming just the fourth captain in the past 50 years to lead England to an Ashes series victory in Australia appeared under immediate threat on the opening day in Perth, where they were bowled out for just 172 - in less than 33 overs - after opting to bat first.

Mitchell Starc delivered a career-best 7-58 on a pitch branded a "green monster" by Australian media, only for Stokes and his five-strong pace attack to turn the match back in the tourist's favour with an impressive bowling spell.

Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer took two wickets each before Stokes ripped through Australia's line-up, claiming 5-23 in a six-over spell, leaving the hosts reeling on 123-9 and still 49 runs adrift of England's first-innings total.

Nineteen wickets is the most in the opening day of an Ashes since 1909 and leaves England primed to challenge for a first Test victory Down Under since 2011, with Carse heaping praise on his captain for bringing them back into the contest.

"He [Stokes] is amazing," Carse said after the opening day. "You know his character and his resilience is everything that this team strives to be and it's obviously a game-changing spell in that session.

"I think Ducky (Ben Duckett) made a comment the other day that he's been in beast mode since he arrived in Australia and he thoroughly deserved that. The way he runs through brick walls for this team is something that everyone looks up to.

"Stokesy said, 'let's smash the wicket hard' get as much as we can out of it. He kept it very simple. We had 45-50 minutes before tea and he said to the lads with the ball, 'just give everything'.

"The way Gus and Jofra started was phenomenal. We continued it as a group of five seamers throughout that last session. I thought we were quite relentless. It's an unbelievable day of Test cricket, I think everyone that came to watch today was thoroughly entertained."

'Scene-stealing' spell from Stokes

England had dismissed all of Australia's top four for 17 runs or less during a relentless spell of pace bowling, before Stokes ended a frustrating 45-run fifth-wicket stand by removing Travis Head and sparking a flurry of late wickets.

"I've not seen them [England] bowl better with a new ball, I don't think, under Stokes and [Brendon] McCullum," former England captain Michael Atherton told Sky Sports Cricket's Ashes Daily podcast.

"I thought Archer was absolutely brilliant today - either side of the break - and fully justified all the care and attention they've given to get him back to Test cricket. I thought Gus Atkinson looked sharp and accurate, then Brydon Carse came on and got the big wicket of Steve Smith.

"I thought Australia looked a bit rattled by the fast bowling, which has obviously been England's plan all along - to bring bowlers with enough heat to try and get on top of Australia's batsmen and to take 20 wickets in these conditions.

"They really kind of softened Australia up and then Stokes nipped in at the end there. I mean, it's a scene-stealing performance, five wickets at the end, a bit like he did at Lilac Hill [warm-up match].

"He nipped in really on the back of some brilliant fast bowling earlier on. I'm not taking anything away from Stokes' wickets there, but I thought Australia was softened up by England's four fast bowlers initially."

Starc: 'A long time left' for Australia!

Australia have won 13 of their past 15 Tests against England on home soil, with the other two matches drawn, with Starc insisting that the hosts will not panic despite failing to build on their strong start.

"I think both teams bowled really well," Starc said. "We know how England want to take the game, the approach of being aggressive, that creates opportunities and I thought we bowled quite well.

"Even in a period there where it felt like it was kind of helter-skelter, we still bowled them out for 172. I'm sure both teams would probably want to change the way, perhaps, of their approach, but sometimes you can sit there and say it's pretty good bowling from both teams.

"It's not the first time that we've been in field for a long time before and things haven't gone our way and we're pretty calm off the field. We'll come tomorrow with the same approach of being pretty calm and pretty level. What are we - 50 odd behind? There's still a long time left in this game."

