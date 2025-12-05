The Ashes: England 'awful' with new ball, says Michael Atherton, but late Australia wobble keeps them in second Test

Michael Atherton described England's bowling in the opening session of the second Ashes Test in Brisbane as "awful", with Australia feasting on short, wayward deliveries to get their first innings off to a flier.

England, having added nine runs to their overnight score of 324-9, swiftly set about taking some early wickets but instead saw Australia race to 130-1 in 21 overs by the 'dinner' interval - a scoring rate made all the more remarkable given the innings started with three maidens.

"[England] awful in the morning," Atherton said on Sky Sports Cricket's 'Ashes Daily' Podcast. "They just bowled badly, it's as simple as that.

"Australia going along at six an over, England bowling short and wide, getting clattered to all parts.

"Brydon Carse had a particularly rough day. But I thought none of them were particularly good; [Jofra] Archer was the pick, and there was a drop off when you moved away from Archer and [Gus] Atkinson in combination."

Nasser: No in between with England

Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain echoed Atherton's sentiments, telling the podcast: "England with the new ball: it's just a given that when you rock up to The Gabba, rock up to Australia, you don't get carried away with the bounce.

"The same attack that was so brilliant in the first innings in Perth - with no [Mark] Wood - just ran up and said 'cut me'. I've never seen so many upper cuts and ramps in the first 15 overs of a new ball spell. It was incredible.

"There's nothing in between with this England side. They're either really poor or they show a bit of character and try and fight back towards the end of the day."

A slightly improved England effort in the afternoon accounted for two further wickets, before Steve Smith (61) and Cameron Green (45) appeared to be taking the game away from the tourists with a 95-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Only for Brydon Carse (3-113) to see the back of both in the same over, and Ben Stokes (2-93) add the wicket of Josh Inglis (23), to threaten an England fightback as Australia suddenly stumbled to 329-6.

"With Australia 291-3 when that 57th over arrived, you thought England were out the game,"Atherton added.

"Australia had the game, much like England had the game yesterday, and on other occasions in the past when they've opened the door.

"Carse, who'd been hammered all around the ground, suddenly picks up those two wickets, and there's a dropped catch, in the over and you thought England are right back in this.

"Suddenly England, kind of out on their feet, really had a sense of an opportunity, only to then drop four catches afterwards!"

'England could have bowled Australia out'

Alex Carey (46no) was dropped first ball by Ben Duckett at gully in the same Carse over, and then again on 25 by Joe Root at slip off Gus Atkinson.

Duckett was also the offender when Inglis was put down on 21 before Stokes rearranged the No 7's stumps, while Michael Neser (15no) was shelled by Carse at cover when on six.

Add those to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith shelling Travis Head (33) on three off the bowling of Archer (1-74) in the first session, making it five England drops in total for the day.

"Australia have now got themselves ahead of the game, albeit not as far ahead of the game as they should have been." Atherton said, looking ahead to day three at The Gabba.

"England are still in it, but those dropped catches hurt them. They could have easily bowled Australia out tonight, and the game could have been right in the balance.

"You'd have to say England are not out of it, but they've got to get early wickets tomorrow. They can't afford for that lead to get out of control.

"They've got to then hope that batting conditions are reasonable and they have a good day to two days with the bat, and then hope those cracks start to open up which they can exploit in Australia's fourth innings.

"That's their route to victory. And it didn't look like it could have been there probably an hour and 20 minutes before the close."

