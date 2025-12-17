The Ashes: Jofra Archer 'excellent' as Australia rue missed opportunity to bat England out of series

Michael Atherton praised England fast bowler Jofra Archer for spearheading England's impressive performance on day one of the third Ashes Test in Adelaide as they reduced Australia to 326-8.

Archer, who came in for criticism at the back-end of England's second Test defeat in Brisbane for bowling one of his quickest spells with the game practically over, took 3-29 in his 16 overs, clocking speeds up near 90mph in searing heat.

Archer claimed the opening wicket of Jake Weatherald (18), before adding Marnus Labuschagne (19) with the first ball after lunch and then Cameron Green (0) two balls later to reduce Australia to 94-4.

"I thought Archer led the attack really well today," Atherton said on 'Ashes Daily', the latest Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

"He came in for a lot of criticism at The Gabba from former Australian players - some of it understandable, some of it not, in my opinion.

"He was fast today in his opening spell, I think he averaged 89.3 miles per hour. He took wickets in his second spell and bowled a very economical third.

"I thought he led the attack excellently."

Image: Jofra Archer, England Test cricket, The Ashes (PA Images)

Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain similarly reserved praise for Archer after the opening day of the crucial third Test for England, who trail 2-0 in the five-match series.

"I thought it was a bit odd the reaction in the last game, really," Hussain said.

"In the history of the game, when a fast bowler knows he's only going to bowl for five or six overs, they come in hard and bowl faster.

"It's Jofra; he runs in and bowls like that pretty much all the time. He puts in the effort and got his rewards today, bowling really well on a very flat surface."

Missed opportunity for Australia? 'They fluffed their lines'

Australia won the toss and chose to bat first on what looks a belting Adelaide pitch for batting, meaning their closing score of 326-8 - headlined by Alex Carey's maiden Ashes hundred - represents something of a missed opportunity according to Atherton.

"All the numbers suggest that Australia, when they bat first in day matches here since 2000, they've only once been bowled out below 400," Atherton said.

"So, if you take eight wickets, you're pretty satisfied with the outcome.

"And just the manner of a few tame dismissals - Travis Head driving uppishly, and the two to Archer, Labuschagne first ball after lunch and Green chipping aimlessly to midwicket.

"They will think that this was an opportunity, on a flat pitch - 35 degrees, a baking hot day - where they could have almost put things beyond England.

"But they haven't done that, and now everything will rest on England's first innings.

"They have to get up to and beyond Australia, so that they're not left with too much to do at the end of the game."

Hussain also felt Australia "fluffed their lines" with their batting effort on day one in Adelaide.

"They fought back with a brilliant hundred from Alex Carey, but there were some soft dismissals in there," he said.

"Australia could have put this series to bed and been 330-4 at the end of day one.

"England kept going on a very flat Adelaide pitch, on a hot day, so I think they will take that score walking off today.

"It could have been better, but it was a crucial toss lost and so they've done pretty well."

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

Australia lead five-match series 2-0