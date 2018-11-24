Women's World T20 final: Nasser Hussain looks at the key head-to-head battles

3:00 Nasser Hussain picks his top three match-ups between the two finalists, England and Australia, ahead of the Women's World T20 Final Nasser Hussain picks his top three match-ups between the two finalists, England and Australia, ahead of the Women's World T20 Final

Australia versus England. It's one of the oldest rivalries in sport and the old rivals meet again in what promises to be a fantastic ICC Women's World T20 final in Antigua.

Ahead of the game at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Nasser Hussain has looked at three of the contests that could go a long way to deciding which team comes out on top.

First up it is Anya Shrubsole versus Alyssa Healy and a battle that could set the tone for the game. Shrubsole has been in fine form with the new ball, bowling her in-swingers while Healy seems to be making a score every times she bats and the only time she didn't bat, due to a concussion, Australia lost.

The next head to head is between two of the outstanding all-rounders in the women's game, Nat Sciver and Ellyse Perry. Sciver has shared the new ball in the tournament for England and showed her class with the bat in the semi-final win over India, while Perry is simply a superstar of the sport and can be devastating with both bat and ball.

Finally, the captains. Heather Knight and Meg Lanning are both fine players but as much as what they do with the bat - or ball, in Knight's case - the way they marshal their troops will be just as important in determining the tournament winner.

Watch the ICC Women's World T20 final between Australia and England from 11.30pm on Sky Sports Cricket.