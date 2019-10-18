The Hundred Draft: Nasser Hussain says picking spin bowlers crucial

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman could go early in The Hundred Draft

Ignore the big hitters and pick spin early in The Hundred Draft.

That's the view of former England batsman Nasser Hussain, who named Afghanistan duo Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman as his top two selections while masquerading as Manchester Originals head coach Simon Katich during a mock draft on Sky Sports News on Friday afternoon.

Hussain's fellow pundit, Rob Key, took charge of Trent Rockets in our pseudo draft, with former England Women's star Lydia Greenway - who will coach the Oval Invincibles' women's team in the inaugural tournament next summer - put in control of the Invincibles' men's side.

Trent Rockets will select first in the real draft on Sunday - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7pm - so sticking with that system, Keysy had the maiden pick and opted for West Indies' Andre Russell.

"He is one of the most sought-after players, an all-rounder who smacks it out of the park," said Key - before he was quickly shot down by Nasser!

"Key is obsessed with hitting sixes and fours but white-ball cricket, short-form cricket, is all about mystery spin. So, Rashid Khan. You win with spin, so I would then go for more mystery with Mujeeb."

Greenway, though, was eyeing up batsmen as her overseas stars, picking Australia's David Warner and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson - although Keysy found one selection surprising!

"Lydia has gone for Williamson, the Test batsman who blocks the hell out of it…"

