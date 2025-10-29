England exit Women's Cricket World Cup: How much progress is being made from Charlotte Edwards' side after semi-final defeat in India?

England’s hopes of Women’s World Cup glory ended abruptly with a heavy 125-run defeat to South Africa, but what did we learn from their semi-final exit?

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt smashed 169 from 143 balls to push the Proteas to 319-7 in Guwahati, before Marizanne Kapp's five-wicket haul - including two in a chaotic opening over - helped dismiss England for 194 in the 43rd over.

England had reached the 50-over final in three of the previous four 50-over World Cups, including home victory in the 2017 edition, but will now sit out of Sunday's showpiece event between South Africa and either Australia or India.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England coach Charlotte Edwards shares her disappointment at England's World Cup semi-final loss to South Africa

How impressive were South Africa?

Victory for South Africa, who suffered semi-final heartache against England at the previous two World Cups, was made more remarkable by the fact they were beaten by 10 wickets - having been skittled for 69 - when the two sides met earlier in the competition.

"Three and a half weeks ago, when England played South Africa on this very ground, they absolutely hammered them," former England captain Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports Cricket

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt responds to a disappointing end to their World Cup campaign and a defeat against South Africa

"When South Africa left here [after group stage loss] you worried for them a little bit. They won their next five games and have now come back here in a semi-final and done to England what England did to them.

"It is a team game made up of individuals, but those two individuals were so far above every other cricketer on show today. Laura Wolvaardt with the bat and Marizanne Kapp with the ball were just magnificent and just too good for England."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tash Farrant breaks down Laura Wolvaardt's amazing innings against England, where a stunning 169 led them to victory

Was more expected from England?

Amy Jones, Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont were all dismissed for ducks, inside the opening seven deliveries, as England made the worst possible start to their bid for a record chase in a women's knockout game.

England head coach Charlotte Edwards insisted post-match that England are making progress, having come into the role after their 16-0 Ashes drubbing earlier this year, but will now not feature in the final for the first time since 2013.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England lost three wickets inside the first seven balls during a frantic start to their run chase

"I think with Charlotte Edwards you probably did [expect more] because, like she said there, she's a winner," Hussain explained. "She won't put up with mediocrity and people coasting.

"It does take time to change a culture and I think that's what she had to do. Nat Sciver-Brunt mentioned it too, from the previous regime to this regime.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain analyses England's performance, questioning how the side can show greater improvement among younger players and address their weaknesses

"My areas of concern are that they're still too heavily reliant on Nat Sciver-Brunt and very similar, repetitive nature of dismissals for the top three - the ball nipping back in or swinging back in. What are they doing to correct that?"

Where else can England improve?

England won five of their seven matches in the group stage, with their match against Pakistan a no-result due to rain and their only defeat coming against title favourites Australia, although could England's players have offered more?

"When you look at some of the opposition, young players and people who have been around for a while, like [Annabel] Sutherland and Ash Gardner or Tazmin Brits, England's young players are not progressing," Hussain admitted.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player South Africa continued to take control after claiming back-to-back wickets against England in the World Cup semi-final

"Sophia Dunkley's had a poor tournament and Alice Capsey, until today (semi-final defeat), too. I think it's a sign of a coach and a system that if your young players are progressing, then that is a good sign that you're getting things right in the dressing room.

"Your greats will always become better and better. Nat Sciver-Brunt will always become a better and better cricketer, that's why she's a great, but I'd like to see the young players progress."

How do England build for the future?

England Women host the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 on home soil from June 12 to July 15, along with home series against New Zealand, India and Ireland, with Hussain explaining the challenge of weaving players into the international set-up over the next year.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Freya Kemp is good, but she's a bit more of a finisher. Jodi Grewcock at Essex, who I saw in The Hundred a little bit, is pretty talented. The only problem is these names we've mentioned; Davina Perrin, Grewcock, Tilly Corteen-Coleman - they're still quite a bit of experience away.

"How you start introducing some of these young players - under a superb coach in Charlotte Edwards - is going to be important, so you do progress them as cricketers.

"It's so easy to say after Davina Perrin gets that 100 in The Hundred that she must play, but there's a big step from that to the next level, playing for your country. And with Corteen-Coleman, they've got two very good left-arm spinners already, so do you play a third?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player What an innings from teenager Davina Perrin, who hit an incredible 42-ball century for the Northern Superchargers against the London Spirit

"There are still areas to improve. I wouldn't say there's been massive progress. They look fitter, the fielding's better. Their coach is a superb coach that will make them better, if you give her time."

What's next?

The Women's Cricket World Cup final takes place on Sunday, with South Africa facing Australia or co-hosts India in Navi Mumbai (live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9am, first ball at 9.30am). Stream cricket, football, golf and more contract-free with NOW.