Chris Gayle skips Windies' India and Bangladesh tours but returns for England's visit

Chris Gayle has made himself unavailable for the Windies' limited-overs tours of India and Bangladesh, but will return to the side for England's trip to the West Indies early next year.

Gayle, 39, is currently busy playing in the Afghanistan Premier League and will then play in the T10 League in the UAE.

Courtney Browne, chairman of the selection panel, said: "We will be without our stalwart, Chris Gayle, for this Indian tour and the next tour against Bangladesh as he has declined selection at this time.

Darren Bravo - Brian Lara's cousin - is back in the side after two years

"However, he has made himself available for the selection for the visit of England to the Caribbean and the Cricket World Cup in 2019."

The West Indies play five ODIs and three T20s in India, followed by three ODIs and three more T20s in Bangladesh.

While Gayle is absent from the squads, batsman Darren Bravo and all-rounder Kieron Pollard have made their returns after lengthy absences from the side.

Dwayne Bravo is conspicuous by his absence from the squad

Three uncapped players have been picked: all-rounder Fabian Alenn and paceman Oshane Thomas are in both squads, while Chandrapaul Hemraj makes the ODI squad.

All-rounder Andre Russell is in the T20 squad, but will miss the preceding ODIs in India with injury.

All-rounder Dwayne Bravo and spinner Sunil Narine are both absent from the squads as the player-board dispute that is troubling West Indian cricket continues to rumble on.

ODI squad

Jason Holder (captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas.

T20 squad

Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas.