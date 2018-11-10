PODCAST: Nasser Hussain says Australia are favourites to win Women's World T20

15:21 Nasser Hussain and Mark Butcher preview the ICC Women's World T20 and looks at England's chances of a second title Nasser Hussain and Mark Butcher preview the ICC Women's World T20 and looks at England's chances of a second title

The ICC Women's World T20 is underway with India, Australia and hosts and defending champions Windies kicking off their campaigns with victories.

But who are the sides to beat in the tournament, which is being staged for the sixth time? Nasser Hussain and Mark Butcher assess in the latest Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

From a sunny spot in St Lucia, Nasser says Australia, winners in 2010, 2012 and 2014 and runners-up to Windies in 2016, look the favourites, with Butch feeling India are also major contenders.

Nasser Hussain says Australia captain Meg Lanning (piictured) is a 'superstar'

Nasser says South Africa are a side on the up, while he reckons Windies have the power to make a strong title defence - he just wants authorities to make sure the grounds are packed to see it.

England, who begin their bid for a first World T20 crown since 2009 against Sri Lanka in St Lucia on Saturday night, will be without Sarah Taylor and Katherine Brunt for the competition, with the former continuing to manage her anxiety and the latter out with a back injury.

Nasser, though, says with all-rounder Nat Sciver and opening batter Tammy Beaumont in the squad, England have a chance of backing up their win in the 50-over World Cup in 2017.

