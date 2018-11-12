Matt Maynard to take interim charge at Glamorgan
Matt Maynard has returned to Glamorgan as interim head coach following Robert Croft's sacking last month.
Maynard is a former captain and head coach at the Welsh county and will oversee their winter training schedule as they look to rally from a season in which they finished bottom of County Championship Division Two.
The 52-year-old, who served as a consultant batting coach at the county earlier this year after three seasons as director of cricket at Somerset, said: "Glamorgan has always been my home. It's an opportunity I couldn't turn down.
"We've had a couple of tough years but I'm very excited at the prospect of working with our talented bunch of players over the winter and I can't wait to get started."
Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris added: "Matt is the ideal person to work with our young Glamorgan pathway players over the winter while we continue our search for a new director of cricket and head coach."