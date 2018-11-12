Matt Maynard to take interim charge at Glamorgan

Matt Maynard is returning to Glamorgan as interim head coach after three seasons as director of cricket at Somerset

Matt Maynard has returned to Glamorgan as interim head coach following Robert Croft's sacking last month.

Maynard is a former captain and head coach at the Welsh county and will oversee their winter training schedule as they look to rally from a season in which they finished bottom of County Championship Division Two.

The 52-year-old, who served as a consultant batting coach at the county earlier this year after three seasons as director of cricket at Somerset, said: "Glamorgan has always been my home. It's an opportunity I couldn't turn down.

Robert Croft departed in October after Glamorgan finished bottom of the County Championship

"We've had a couple of tough years but I'm very excited at the prospect of working with our talented bunch of players over the winter and I can't wait to get started."

Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris added: "Matt is the ideal person to work with our young Glamorgan pathway players over the winter while we continue our search for a new director of cricket and head coach."