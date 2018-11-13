Bumble and Michael Atherton travel on seaplane in Sri Lanka ahead of England's second Test

No need for a train but definitely a plane and an automobile as David Lloyd, Michael Atherton and Ian Ward travelled from Galle to Kandy for England's next clash with Sri Lanka.

Bumble and Athers soared on a seaplane for a 20-minute trip between the venues for the first and second Tests, while Wardy, not a fan of flying, went the long way with a seven-and-a-half-hour sojourn in the van.

Bumble and Ath's journey may have been brisk - and beautiful, too, with picturesque views of tea plantations and waterfalls - but they did have time to debate how England, flying high after their 211-run win in Galle, would line up for the second Test of three.

Olly Stone got a mention with Michael expecting more joy for the seamers in Kandy after a spin-dominated opener in Galle, with Bumble wondering whether Somerset spinner Jack Leach would make way.

As it is, England have gone with the same side for the second Test, which is live on Sky Sports Cricket from 4am on Wednesday, with the only alteration coming in the batting order, with Ben Stokes promoted to No 3.

Bumble and Athers were soon back on terra firma and enjoyed a splendid afternoon before Wardy re-joined them in Kandy - come on Ath, time to get out of the spa, Wardy is after a beer!

