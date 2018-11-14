Sri Lanka vs England: All you need to know from day one in Kandy

Jos Buttler started the England recovery in Kandy before Sam Curran took Sri Lanka's spinners apart. Here's all you need to know from day one of the second Test...

Sam Curran followed up Jos Buttler's flowing fifty with an explosive half-century of his own in a last-wicket stand of 60 with James Anderson as England rallied from 171-7 to 285 all out on day one of the second Test, in Kandy, writes Oli Burley.

Moment of the day

Having seen Jack Leach bowled by a beauty from Akila Dananjaya and James Anderson reprieved on the review the very next ball, Sri Lanka would have been confident of wrapping the England innings up quickly. As it was it should have been over after the following delivery. Anderson pressed forward, got a thin nick but Niroshan Dickwella dropped the catch.

It did not seem particularly momentous at the time, with the ball doing so much Sri Lanka would surely get another chance fairly swiftly. It was only an hour later with Sam Curran walking off the pitch to generous applause from all around the ground, having taken the Sri Lankan spinners apart - hitting six sixes - that importance of the drop became apparent.

Curran, with a little help from Anderson, was able to add another 60 to England's total, taking them from a slightly under-par 225 to a highly competitive 285. In what is expected to be a low-scoring contest, it could make a huge difference. For all Curran's brilliance in the final-wicket partnership, Sri Lanka will know he shouldn't have had the chance to show it.

Stat of the day

Since the start of 2017, England's lower order (8-11) have a higher boundary percentage than every other team's lower order. 8.08% of the balls they have faced have gone for either four or six; South Africa are next in the list with 7.83%. (CricViz)

Talking point

Curran's big-hitting exploits bolstered England's total but he received considerable help from Suranga Lakmal and the Sri Lankan fielders. With Curran applying the pressure to the bowling side, any real discipline evaporated.

Sri Lanka's tactics were questionable against England's lower order

Most curious was the way in which stand-in skipper Lakmal and his side seemed content to allow Curran to take singles late in the over and remaining on strike. At times it appeared as though they simply had not realised it was the last ball of the set, either that or they were more concerned with preventing another boundary than having the chance to get a full over in at Anderson.

As much as Curran did superbly, Sri Lanka's questionable tactics only aided his cause and the worry is that for the second Test on the bounce, they have had England in trouble in their first innings, only to allow them to recover and post a handy total.

What they said

DAVID LLOYD: "We thought 250 would be regulation and there are above that. From what we have seen from Anderson and Curran it looks as if all the business will be done by the spinners. But Stokes could have a spell like he did at Galle and if the ball gets old and scruffy, Anderson will get some reverse swing."

MAHELA JAYAWARDENE: "Sri Lanka allowed Curran to keep Anderson off strike and take chances against bowlers he wanted to take chances against. But credit to Curran, who seems to understand the game and his strengths. We have seen a glimpse of what he can do - maybe he can bat higher?"

Jos Buttler gave England momentum with a series of sweeps and reverse sweeps

Tweets of the day

Strange one: Snicko drew a blank as the ball passed Foakes's bat, but he didn't go for a review. England losing a wicket every time they look like breaking free: 165 for 6. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) November 14, 2018

Buttler's innings was the 5th instance in our database (2006-present) of a player scoring more than 50 runs from sweeps, reverse sweeps and slog-sweeps. He scored 51, the record is held by Younis Khan who scored 86 on his way to 313 against Sri Lanka in Karachi in 2009. #SLvEng — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) November 14, 2018

What a cricketer young Sam Curran is turning out to be! Played decisive role in England’s win over India, and a thorn in Sri Lanka’s flesh now — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 14, 2018

