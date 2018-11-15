England awarded five penalty runs after Sri Lanka's Roshen Silva fails to complete run

1:18 England were awarded five penalty runs after Roshen Silva did not ground his bat England were awarded five penalty runs after Roshen Silva did not ground his bat

England were awarded five penalty runs on day two of the second Test when Sri Lanka's Roshen Silva was deemed to have run one short deliberately.

Click on the video above to see why England's first innings total was revised from 285 all out to 290 off the back of the decision, which came in the 86th over.

Sri Lanka were punished after Roshen chopped jack Leach down to third man and jogged through, turning at the non-striker's end and stopping - presumably thinking the ball had gone for four.

However, a the ball did not reach the boundary and Roshen quickly turned around and jogged back to the striker's end.

Umpire Marais Erasmus signalled dead ball before awarding England five penalty runs - ruling under Law 41 of the game that the short run was deliberate.

Roshen went on to frustrate England with a battling 85 to secure a 46-run first innings lead over England, who finished on 0-0 after one over. REPORT

