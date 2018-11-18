PODCAST: Bob Willis and Carlos Brathwaite on 'fearless' England and Sri Lanka in transition

England are toasting a first Test series in on the road in almost three years - and Bob Willis and Carlos Brathwaite reckon their "fearless" and "calculated" approach was key to beating Sri Lanka.

Listen to the Cricket Debate Podcast here as Sky Cricket expert Bob and Windies star Carlos hail England's quick-scoring batsmen and productive use of the sweep shot after they wrapped up victory with a Test to spare following a 57-run success - spinner Jack Leach taking the final wicket.

Bob says everyone in the XI has contributed in the victories in Galle and Kandy, labelling Ben Foakes, who appears to have the wicketkeeping gloves nailed down, "a true superstar".

Plus, Carlos says England have been rewarded for making the brave call to omit Stuart Broad and pick three frontline spinners after 19 of the 20 Sri Lanka wickets to fall in the second Test went to spin - 18 between Leach, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid and one for part-time spinner Joe Root.

Also on the agenda…

- How England's success is down to having a strong mentality within the group

- The role Trevor Bayliss has played having previously coached Sri Lanka

- How Sri Lanka are a team in transition - and why they need Angelo Mathews

- Are seamers needed at all in Sri Lanka, with a record 38 wickets taken by spinners in Kandy?

- Should there be two divisions in Test cricket?

- What conditions will England face on their Test tour of the Caribbean in January?

- Who comes in for the final Test in Colombo if a side strain rules out Sam Curran?

