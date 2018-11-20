Akila Dananjaya heads for bowling trial as Sri Lanka call up uncapped spinner Nishan Peiris

Akila Dananjaya (L) was reported for a suspect action following the Galle Test and will undergo formal trials at Australia's National Cricket Centre

Sri Lanka have called up uncapped spinner Nishan Peiris for the third Test against England, with Akila Dananjaya heading to Brisbane for assessment of his bowling action.

Dananjaya, who claimed 10 wickets in the first two matches of the series, was reported for a suspect action following the Galle Test and will undergo formal trials at Australia's National Cricket Centre on Friday.

His place has been handed to Peiris, a 21-year-old off-spinner who has played against England in three warm-up matches on the current tour.

He went wicketless in two of those but managed figures of three for 108 in a two-day match in Colombo last month, accounting for Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali.

England recorded their first Test series win in Sri Lanka for 17 years when they followed up their 211-run triumph in Galle with a 57-run victory in Kandy over the weekend.

