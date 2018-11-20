Women's World T20: England, India, Australia and Windies - a look at the final four sides

Beth Mooney (far left), Poonam Yadav, Anya Shrubsole and Stafanie Taylor (far right) have starred at this year's Women's World T20

The final four teams for the ICC Women’s World T20 have been decided, with England joining Australia, India and holders and hosts Windies in the semi-finals in the Caribbean.

The tournament has already featured the fastest half-century (21 balls) in the history of the competition, the most sixes (65) in a single edition and the first century for an Indian player (Harmanpreet Kaur) at a World T20 event, with raucous crowds to boot.

The semi-finals are a repeat of the last two women's world event finals, with the first last-four match-up between Australia and Windies a rematch of the 2016 World T20 decider, while the second match between India and England replicates the 50-over World Cup finale at Lord's.

We look at the how each team has fared so far and what to expect from them in the knockout stages.....

Australia

Three-time 20-over world champions Australia signalled before the tournament began their determination to showcase an entertaining and aggressive brand of cricket.

They did just that in their Group B wins over Pakistan, New Zealand and Ireland - with opener Alyssa Healy shining as she struck 48, 56 and 53 in her three innings.

Without a doubt Healy has been the Southern Stars' shining light, helping provide solid platforms against the White Ferns and Pakistan and doing it in style.

Alyssa Healy has struck two half-centuries so far

The 28-year-old blasted a 21-ball half-century - the fastest ever in a Women's World T20 - in a low chase against Ireland with a dizzying array of boundaries.

However, after being forced to sit out her side's innings during the loss to India after suffering mild concussion following a collision with bowler Megan Schutt, Healy's fitness for the upcoming semi-final against the Windies remains in doubt.

Windies

Stafanie Taylor's side have embraced the pressure of being both hosts and holders and the spectators have undeniably given the home team added impetus, turning out in huge numbers so far to cheer on their side in St Lucia.

Despite having twice been restricted to under 110 in their first innings, the Windies bowlers have shone, with Deandra Dottin taking career-best figures of 5-5 in the win over Bangladesh before captain Taylor produced a match-winning spell of 4-12 in the victory against South Africa.

Deandra Dottin is the leading wicket-taker at the Women's World T20 with nine scalps

After two underwhelming team performances with the bat, Hayley Matthews showcased the power and precision the Windies batters hold as her 36-ball 62 helped her side smash the third-highest Women's World T20 score - 184-5 - against Sri Lanka before the all-rounder picked up 3-16 with the ball to earn a huge 84-run win.

And Dottin produced with the bat to help the Windies seal a nail-biting win, chasing for the first time in the tournament, against England, ensuring they head into the semi-finals unbeaten and full of confidence.

Having so many of their players in form and performing well is undoubtedly one of the biggest assets the home side possess, alongside having a very vocal crowd behind them.

India

Last year's 50-over World Cup runners-up began this tournament with a bang after captain Kaur struck her maiden T20 hundred in spectacular fashion as India scored the highest Women's World T20 score of 194-5, brushing aside New Zealand in the process.

The team picked up relatively simple wins over Pakistan and Ireland before their crunch match against Australia. Opener Smriti Mandhana had gone into the tournament as one of the favourites to score heavily but had struggled to find her usually fluency with the bat.

Harmanpreet Kaur leads the Women's World T20 scoring records

However, the 22-year-old put aside her early competition struggles in a dominant display against the Southern Stars, hitting nine fours and three sixes en-route to a blistering 83 off 55 balls.

India's array of spinners have also dominated throughout, with Poonam Yadav and Radha Yadav their most potent pair thus far and the slower bowlers have more than made up for losing stalwart Jhulan Goswami through retirement ahead of the tournament.

One concern for Kaur's side is the knee injury that kept Mithali Raj out of the victory against Australia. If India are going to exact revenge over England for last year's World Cup defeat they will undoubtedly be a stronger side with their 50-over skipper in the team.

England

Heather Knight's side endured a frustrating start to life in the Caribbean as downpours in St Lucia at the beginning of their trip limited practice time and saw their opening match against Sri Lanka washed out.

Some brilliant work by the groundsmen meant another potential washout two days later against Bangladesh was avoided and England's three debutants Kirstie Gordon, Linsey Smith and Sophia Dunkley all showed they had what it takes on the biggest stage in a resounding win.

Amy Jones is currently England's top-scorer at the Women's World T20

Anya Shrubsole once more proved why she was chosen to adorn the Wisden Cricketers Almanack this year, as she became just the second woman to take a hat-trick at a World T20, helping England stride into the semi-finals following a comprehensive victory over South Africa.

However, the concerns over the middle-order's lack of time at the crease ahead of their final match against the Windies were brought into the spotlight when they were exposed by the hosts' seam and spin attack - with England losing three wickets for two runs in eight balls as they collapsed to 50-6.

Youngster Dunkley top-scored in challenging circumstances to show why she is so highly thought of at Surrey and although Shrubsole came close to another heroic display, following up a battling performance with the bat by taking two wickets in her first three balls, England fell to defeat.

Although Knight's side have won all four of the World T20 matches against India, they face a tricky task against the unbeaten side as they aim reach their first final in the tournament since 2014.

