PODCAST: Darren Gough guests and discusses his England days, tuk-tuk races and much more

Darren Gough joined Michael Atherton, David Lloyd and Ian Ward in Colombo to discuss a very wide range of subjects, including tuk-tuk races, working on a motorway and a spelling bee hosted by Moeen Ali!

All of this is intertwined with cricket chat as Gough talks about the early days of his career at Yorkshire through to playing for England.

The podcast starts though with the Yorkshireman recounting his latest comeback - and subsequent retirement - in a match against the Barmy Army as he explains that his love of the game is such that he'd still be playing now if his body would allow it.

Darren Gough joined Michael Atherton, Bumble and Ian Ward for this week's podcast

Athers and Bumble talk what it was like playing with and coaching Gough and how he was England's best exponent of reverse swing - a skill he picked up from watching and playing against Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram - in the 1990s.

After the current England side managed to match the achievement of their 2001 counterparts by winning a Test series in Sri Lanka, Gough and Atherton reminisce about that series, in which Gough was named player of the series, and the rather unusual celebrations afterwards...

Bringing things back to the present day and the group talk about Joe Root's captaincy and how he is growing into the role while mention is also made of the England team's charity quiz and a round in which Gough and his fellow team captains' spelling was put to the test by Moeen Ali!

