Tammy Beaumont dreaming of holding both 20-over and 50-over World Cups simultaneously

Tammy Beaumont says England are dreaming of becoming double world champions ahead of their Women's World T20 final against Australia in Antigua.

The 50-over World Cup winners recorded a comprehensive eight-wicket semi-final win over India to reach their fourth World T20 final, live on Sky Sports, and their third against old foes the Southern Stars.

Beaumont was named Player of the Tournament in 2017 when England lifted the World Cup trophy at Lord's and hopes to be holding both 50-over and 20-over trophies simultaneously.

"You have got to dream about it," she told Nasser Hussain "It is about embracing it and seeing how far we get."

England's dynamic opening pair of Beaumont and Danni Wyatt have struggled to make significant contributions thus far in the competition - with the former having made 50 runs across four innings and the latter managing just 36.

However, 27-year-old Beaumont does not feel under pressure heading into the final and is intent on continuing to play in an attacking manner.

"It hasn't gone ideally but Danni and I have got to prove why we are quality players with a performance in the final," Beaumont admitted.

"I'm feeling pretty good. I got out against India doing exactly what I said I would and I will (continue to) do exactly the same."

Hussain - who did not reach a World Cup final in his 14-year England career - also asked Beaumont how the team would prepare on Saturday, with the match not being played until late in the evening in the Caribbean, and the Surrey Stars batter quipped that a team nap has been scheduled!

