PODCAST: Bob Willis and Mark Butcher analyse how Windies frustrated England on day two in Antigua

Sky Sports Cricket Podcast

It was a day of extreme frustration for England on day two of the second Test in Antigua as Windies ground out a first-innings lead of 85 and counting.

Mark Butcher joins Cricket Debate regulars Bob Willis and Charles Colvile to look back on a day when the hosts' dogged defiance took them to 272-6.

DOWNLOAD THE SHOW in full here, including our guests' views on…

- the potency or otherwise of England's attack, featuring a 'magnificent' Broad on a pitch where the tourists might not have quite got their collective lengths right.

3:14 Watch the best of the action from the second Test between West Indies and England in Antigua. Watch the best of the action from the second Test between West Indies and England in Antigua.

- Sam Curran 'looked a spare part', says Bob, so should Chris Woakes come in for the third Test at the Surrey seamer's expense?

- England's worrying tendency to drop simple catches - Jos Buttler the culprit on two occasions, with Rory Burns missing a more difficult chance.

W Indies vs England Live on

- An incredible batting performance from Windies, from the openers down, as they set their stall out to occupy the crease and grind out a lead.

To listen to the full podcast DOWNLOAD HERE!

Watch day three of the second Test between Windies and England live on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404) and Sky Sports Main Event (channel 401) from 1.30pm on Saturday.