Central Stags shock Auckland Aces to reach Super Smash final

Dane Cleaver struck a career-best 77 not out as Central Stags overcame Auckland Aces by 44 runs to book their place in Sunday's Super Smash final.

Cleaver smashed five sixes in his 37-ball innings, sharing a fourth-wicket partnership of 143 with Will Young as the Stags amassed 219-4 after being put in to bat.

That total proved beyond favourites Auckland, who could only manage 175-5 in reply despite an impressive half-century from Kent opener Daniel Bell-Drummond.

Hosts Auckland - who had finished six points ahead of Central Stags in the table - appeared to be on top when they reduced their opponents to 23-2, with Matt Quinn (1-39) and Mitchell McClenaghan (2-33) taking a wicket apiece.

But captain Tom Bruce's quick 35 lifted the Stags before Young, who top-scored with 83 from 54 balls, and Cleaver enabled them to set a challenging target.

Aces opener Colin Munro rattled off 33 from 18 deliveries before he fell to Adam Milne (1-24), who slowed their progress along with left-armer Ajaz Patel (2-37).

Bell-Drummond hit 64 off 43 balls, but it was not enough for Auckland to keep up with the required rate and the Stags go through to face Northern Knights in Sunday's final at Hamilton, live on Sky Sports Cricket.