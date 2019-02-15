Kyle Coetzer sets up Scotland win over Ireland in Oman

Kyle Coetzer guided Scotland to a six-wicket victory against Ireland

Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer maintained his side's hopes of winning the Oman Quadrangular T20I series as they beat Ireland by six wickets.

Coetzer top-scored with 74 from 38 deliveries and his opening partnership of 109 with George Munsey (50) laid the foundations for Scotland to clinch victory with nine balls to spare.

That result keeps Coetzer's side in contention to finish top of the table, with their final match to come on Sunday against hosts Oman, while Ireland must defeat the Netherlands to keep their own chances alive.

The Irish looked in a strong position after Coetzer won the toss and sent them in, with Paul Stirling (56) and Kevin O'Brien (65) putting on 115 for the first wicket.

But both openers fell to left-armer Mark Watt, who finished with figures of 3-26 as Ireland lost their way and stumbled to 180-7 from 20 overs.

Coetzer and Munsey got Scotland's reply off to a flying start, bringing up three figures in the ninth over before Munsey was caught behind off Shane Getkate (2-15).

Ireland's hopes were raised when they captured three wickets for as many runs, but an unbroken stand of 37 between Calum MacLeod (35 not out) and Craig Wallace (19no) secured victory.