Scotland skittle Oman for 24 to seal 10-wicket win in 50-over series opener

Just one batsman made more than two runs in Oman's 10-wicket defeat to Scotland

Scotland have taken a 1-0 lead in their 50-over series against Oman after dismissing the hosts for just 24 in Al Amarat.

Only one Omani batsman scored more than two runs, Khawar Ali (15), while extras (3) provided the second highest contribution to Oman's total - the fourth lowest ever recorded in List A cricket.

Six batsmen were dismissed for a duck, including openers Jatinder Singh and TK Bhandari.

Quadrangular Series winners Scotland successfully chased down their target in the fourth over without losing a wicket.

Had the match been classed as an official one-day international, Oman's total would have been the lowest ever recorded in ODI cricket - replacing the current record of 35 made by Zimbabwe against Sri Lanka in 2004.

