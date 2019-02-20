Bumble and Rob Key go fishing ahead of England's first ODI against Windies

Fishing wasn't the first thing on Rob Key's mind when Bumble invited him out for a reel good time... but he was quickly hooked.

"I thought cricket could be boring at times," quipped Sky Sports Cricket pundit initially as he headed out to sea. "Here I'm just sitting on a boat feeling sick."

Having given up a game of bat-and-ball on the beach for a trip out on the water with Bumble and Captain Phillips, Key's afternoon seemed wrecked.

But everything changed in an instant when he began to go head-to-head with Bumble in a battle to pouch the catch of the day.

Click on the video above to find out what happened - and whether the duo might be spotted out on the high seas any time in the future.

