Chris Gayle scores century as Windies set England 361 to win first ODI in Barbados

Chris Gayle marked his return to Windies colours by scoring 135 from 129 balls as the hosts set England 361 to win the first ODI in Barbados.

The 39-year-old, who skipped his side's ODIs in India and Bangladesh before Christmas, was dropped on nine by Jason Roy and made England pay as he completed a 100-ball ton and 24th in the format, celebrating the milestone by taking off his helmet and balancing it on his bat handle.

Gayle started slowly and scored just 26 from his 54 deliveries but then accelerated, muscling 12 sixes in total, many of them humongous, as he hit his third ODI ton against England - the left-hander was dropped again on 124, by Chris Woakes, before chopping Ben Stokes onto his stumps.

The Jamaican, who announced on Sunday that he will retire from ODI cricket after this summer's World Cup in England, shared a stand of 131 with Shai Hope (64) for the second wicket, Hope passing fifty for the third straight game after back-to-back tons in Bangladesh in December.

Stokes (3-37) was the pick of the England attack, while Adil Rashid, not deployed until the 34th over, picked up 3-74 in an innings featuring an ODI-record 23 sixes - Ashley Nurse (25no off eight balls) taking Windies to the landmark by walloping Rashid over long-on from the final ball of the innings.

Chris Woakes bagged two wickets for England

Darren Bravo (40 off 30) also contributed for Windies, smiting his first ball for six and blasting four maximums in total as he bossed a 64-run stand with Gayle for the fifth wicket, Gayle having put on 60 with Shimron Hetmyer (20) for the third at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.

Moeen Ali had a chastening day with the ball, going for 85 runs from his 10, including four sixes in one over, as Gayle and Bravo thumped two each.

